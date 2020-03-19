Today [March 19], Chief Judge Merlin G. Wheeler announced that the Kansas Supreme Court has issued its Administrative Order 2020-PR-016 restricting all district and appellate Courts in Kansas to emergency operations only. This order also indicates that upon publication of 2020 House Substitute for Senate Bill No. 102, all statutes of limitations and statutory time standards or deadlines, including speedy trial periods, are suspended until further order.
Under this order all jury trials in any Kansas state court are continued until further order of the Chief Justice. Other than jury trials, all Kansas district and appellate courts are restricted to emergency operations until further order.
During this period offices of the District Courts in Lyon and Chase Counties will not be open to the public and staffing will be limited to essential staff designated by the Chief Judge.
Telephone contact numbers will be posted at each courthouse for persons seeking emergency assistance. The court’s electronic filing system will remain operational for filings.
Emergency operations include determining probable cause for arrest, issuing warrants of multiple types, setting bonds, and conducting first appearances in criminal cases. Courts will also conduct all mandatory detention and custody hearings in juvenile offender, child in need of care, care and treatment and sexually violent predator cases.
Contact information for emergency assistance will be posted at the entrance to both courthouses and all court offices.
During emergency operations, the Chief Judge will assure adequate staff will be available to deal with emergency matters, but to the extent feasible, any emergency operation must be conducted by two-way electronic audio-visual communication.
The current situation is one that presents challenges to the Court’s normal operating procedures. We continue to review all options to modify these procedures to minimize risk while meeting the Court’s core responsibilities. The cooperation and patience of the public as we address this pandemic is appreciated.
