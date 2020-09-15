The Emporia Police Department is seeking the public's help in identifying a suspect in a theft that occurred over the weekend.
Early Saturday morning, a Cub Cadet mower was stolen from Waters True Value.
"We are requesting the public’s help in identifying the person wearing the green long sleeved shirt in these photographs," Sergeant Lisa Sage said in a written release. "The person was driving a dark colored pickup truck with a flat bed trailer."
If anyone has information about this, or any crime, please contact the Emporia Police Department at 343-4220 or you can Lyon County Crime Stoppers at 342-2273.
A trained staff member of a Crime Stoppers call center will talk to you and take the information for your tip. The call center does not have the ability to monitor phone numbers and they will not ask for personal information.
You can also:
- Submit a tip on the web by going to www.P3tips.com. P3 forwards the tip information to local law enforcement. P3 software does not track personal information.
- Submit a tip via the P3 smart-phone application. This software forwards the tip to local Law Enforcement. P3 software does not track personal information.
- Go to the Lyon County Crime Stoppers Facebook page and click on “submit a tip”. That link leads to the P3 tip website.
