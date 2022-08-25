“Saturation Saturday” is coming. That could mean wet weather, as well as a crackdown on drunk driving.
The Kansas Highway Patrol announced Thursday that it will conduct its fourth annual “Saturation Saturday” enforcement this weekend, with extra patrols and check lanes across the state to reduce impaired driving.
As it happens, Saturday is the next good opportunity for the Emporia area to be saturated with moisture. A 40% chance for showers exists Saturday night, increasing to 50% Sunday.
Emporia Municipal Airport began Thursday at 2.19 inches of rain collected this month. That's 0.81 inches below normal for late August.
An isolated thunderstorm could develop Thursday evening north of Manhattan and Topeka.
Wednesday's high at the airport was 91 degrees, making it the hottest day in Emporia in almost a week. Cottonwood Falls reported a high of 85.
Afternoon highs should climb to around 95 Thursday and Friday.
