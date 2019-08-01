A committee assembled to study Maynard Early Childhood Center and possible future options made their recommendation to the USD 253 Board of Education at its regular meeting Wednesday evening.
The committee implored the district to rebuild its early childhood facility as opposed to renovating the current structure.
The council has studied the building since being appointed earlier this summer. Members cited issues of space, problems with classrooms and a need for increased safety.
Dennis Kear, who sat on the council, commented on why the group made the recommendation it did.
“Maynard, even with the renovations proposed, (wasn’t) going to address the needs of preschoolers,” he said.
Preschool classrooms, Kear said, each need individual bathrooms because 3- and 4-year-old students can’t be sent to the bathroom by themselves as older students can. Without them, he said, students can lose instructional time.
Kear said, in terms of safety for children, adding a safe room would help, but there were still further issues with the current building.
“There’s not enough adequate classroom space for special services,” he said. “Special services staff are packed into one classroom.”
This classroom is used to offer services such as speech therapy for children in need of help.
“There is not enough space,” Kear said. “Too many children or not enough space, but it’s a combination.”
According to Kear, it was not the council’s duty to determine how — or how much — the district would pay for such a new building.
“That wasn’t a question that the task force looked at,” Kear said. “We were essentially given two choices — renovate or build new. And so, when we looked at all the plusses and the minuses of renovation, it wasn’t going to really meet the needs. And we were thinking in terms of the next 30 years. Just think of the last 30 years — all the changes that have happened. So we thought the renovation would be nice, but it’s still not bringing it — the facility — up to what (we) would consider ideal for kids.”
This will be separate from the bond election being held this September.
The board agreed to take the site council’s recommendations under consideration, but did not agree one way or another to the suggested plan of action.
President of the board Art Gutierrez said the funds would not come from a bond election or necessitate raising taxes.
The new facility, he believed, would cost about $1.4 - 2 million to construct. This would be pulled from the district’s capital outlay fund.
“It won’t affect the bond at all,” he said.
Gutierrez said this didn’t mean the district would be building a new facility for its early childhood education programs just yet. Conversations still need to take place.
“I think the feeling is that the best investment of our dollars would be in a new facility,” he said. “I think the board still needs to have some discussions about that, but I think we’ll probably move forward with that direction.”
More details will be released by the district as the process moves forward. It’s not a done deal just because the board has accepted the committee’s findings. Gutierrez was unsure when the board would begin moving forward on the process. He said it would visit with stakeholders in the near future.
“Now that we have this idea, we’ll go to the drawing board and we can see what that’s going to look like,” he said.
Gutierrez said he was pleased with the work the committee put into its research.
“The committee did the work and did the research and looked at the existing facility,” he said.
Gutierrez sat on the committee, he said, but in a listening capacity, as a board representative.
“I took a role where I really wanted to listen,” he said. “I wanted to help guide the process, but not drive the direction of it.”
Assistant Superintendent of Business Rob Scheib also briefed the board on the district’s proposed budget for the coming fiscal year.
The mill levy will go down slightly to 53.738, he said.
The board approved the publication of its proposed budget in The Emporia Gazette.
A public hearing on budget will take place Aug. 14.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.