Lyon County Public Health reported 28 new cases of COVID-19 and no additional recoveries over the weekend, bringing the number of active cases in the area to 90.
The current number of actives is the most since May 11 when Public Health reported 97 such cases. It is currently unknown whether the newly-confirmed cases come as a result of community spread or if they were discovered in one of Emporia’s active long-term care clusters.
Seven patients are said to be hospitalized at this time. Members of Public Health have additionally confirmed the existence of five pending death certificates from the KDHE.
According to the Associated Press, Kansas on Monday reported its biggest seven-day increase in novel coronavirus cases since the pandemic began as the total number of cases exceeded 35,000.
KDHE had another 1,282 confirmed and probable cases since Friday, an increase of 3.8%, for a total of 35,167. The state reported 3,437 new cases since Aug. 10, for a seven-day average of 491 new cases a day. The previous high for the pandemic was 479 cases a day for the seven days ending July 17. Kansas has seen reported cases double over the past six weeks.
However, fewer cases appear to be resulting in COVID-19-related deaths. The state health department reported an additional three deaths Monday to bring the pandemic total to 405. Those deaths represent 1.15% of the total reported confirmed and probable cases, the lowest percentage since the state reported its first death in March.
