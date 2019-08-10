The Chase County Community Fund will accept applications for the fall grant period beginning Aug. 15.
Grant applications for worthwhile causes in Chase County will be accepted up to the due date of Sept. 16. The CCCF makes grants for innovative and creative projects and programs that are responsive to community needs in the areas of health, social service, education, recreation and cultural affairs.
Operational expenses are not funded, along with sports teams, uniforms and equipment. Grant applications are available online at www.emporiacf.org by clicking on Chase County Community Fund under the Affiliates tab or by liking the CCCF on Facebook.
During the previous grant period, recipients included the Chase County Historical Society, Inc., SOS, Inc. and USD 284.
The CCCF is dedicated to creating a permanent endowment to assist and enhancing the quality of life for the residents of Chase County. Donations are still being accepted towards the endowment fund.
Anyone interested in helping in any way can contact the Chase County Community Fund at PO Box 160, Cottonwood Falls, Kansas 66845 or email chasecountycf@gmail.com.
The Chase County Community Fund is an affiliate of the Emporia Community Foundation.
