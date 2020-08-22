Beverly and Raymond Toso are celebrating 50 years of marriage.
Beverly Arndt and Raymond Toso were married August 22, 1970 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Emporia.
Mrs. Toso was a high school business teacher. She is retired.
Mr. Toso is a real estate appraiser.
The couple’s children are Melanie and Brian DeWitt of Emporia and Melissa and Adam Virgei of Ohio.
They have six grandchildren.
