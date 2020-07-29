City of Emporia Commissioners submitted nearly $560,000 of proposed SPARK funding purchases for further approval during a brief action session Wednesday morning at the Civic Auditorium.
The list of proposed buys included air filtration systems for the Emporia Public Library, Municipal Golf Course, Civic Auditorium and other city-owned/managed properties; electrostatic disinfectant sprayers to assist in the cleaning of frequently-used areas; additional PPE and general use equipment and supplies including sanitizer, masks, safety shields and air filters for public safety personnel; the installation of various no-touch sinks, toilets and doors for buildings such as White Auditorium and the library as well as the installation of fiber optics at city lift stations which would allow for remote monitoring.
Possible purchases will first need to be approved by members of the Lyon County Commission and then will be submitted to state officials with the requirement that all be used in some way to combat or reduce the strain of COVID-19. Commissioners said additional purchases, including possible updates to the city website, would be reviewed in future meetings.
“The CARES Act gave the county $7.6 million, and as of last Thursday there was $2.83 still uncommitted,” said City Consultant Jim Witt. “There is still some indication that a few entities could come back with updates to their plans, so we still might not have a final number … These funds basically must be spent or incurred by December 30, and that’s something that may start to limit some projects.”
In other business Wednesday, commissioners further reviewed plans for the distribution of more than $130,000 in “economic development micro grants” to area businesses as part of a recently-accepted Small Cities Community Development Block Grant. Currently, the city plans to develop a list of applicable businesses with assistance from leadership at Emporia Main Street. To qualify for the funds, businesses must have a certain percentage of their staff falling under outlined low or moderate income requirements and must be able to demonstrate a negative financial impact as a result of the pandemic.
“This isn’t going to be a situation where the commission goes through case-by-case and says, ‘Well, you’ve been affected, but you haven’t really been affected enough to qualify,” said Grant Administrator Garrett Nordstrom. “If they’re any type of business involving retail or sails, I think that much can pretty much be assumed.”
“The $137,000 sounds like a lot, but if we get as many applicants as we’re expecting, that might not stretch very far,” added Commissioner Jon Geitz, emphasizing the importance of setting fair, but also easily-understable criteria for the grant money.
No formal applications for the money are currently available, but commissioners hope to have a system in place sometime within the next two weeks. The Gazette will provide updates on the situation as they are made public.
In other business, City of Emporia commissioners also:
^ Continued discussion on the city’s five-year budget plan. The official outline is expected to be finalized during an upcoming meeting
^ Signed a proclamation declaring Aug. 3-8 as Farmer's Market Week in Emporia
