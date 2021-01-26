Over the holidays I posted a picture of some delish pork chops and grits Andy had made, with a brown vegetable-based gravy on top.
One of my Arkansas cousins expressed an interest in the recipe, so Andrew (my sweetheart) kindly made it for me again while I took notes.
Generally, gravy is a flour—and—fat roux thickened with broth or milk, or it’s reduced pan drippings thickened with a cornstarch slurry. The definition is “sauce made from cooked meat juices together with stock and other ingredients” although you could make one with vegetable juices, too.
Since pork was part of the final dish from the beginning, Andy lightly seasoned and then seared the pork in the pan that he then used to make the gravy. So, it is ostensibly “meat juices together with … .” However, he takes the long way around and fortifies the gravy with sautéed onions, mushrooms, bell peppers – even carrot – to create more of a stew that complements both the protein and the grain, be it grits, potatoes or rice.
Let’s get cooking!
VVV
Andy’s Brown Gravy
2 pork chops, patted dry
Salt and pepper
Olive oil
3 Tablespoons butter
1/2 onion sliced and cross—cut
2 teaspoons balsamic vinegar
1/2 cup mushrooms, chopped
Flour
3/4 cup beef or chicken broth
1/2 teaspoon Worcestershire sauce
1 bay leaf
Season the outside of the pork chops with just a bit of salt and pepper. Heat a tablespoon of olive oil in a saucepan and, when hot, sear the pork on both sides, about 2 minutes each side. Remove the pork chops to a warm plate and cover.
Add 3 tablespoons butter to the pan, or, if you wish, 2 tablespoons butter and 1 tablespoon olive oil. Heat until melted and a little frothy, stirring to prevent burning. Add the onion and balsamic vinegar. Sauté until onions begin to caramelize. Add mushrooms, stir well and cook on medium—low, 3 — 4 minutes, stirring occasionally. If you want additional vegetables this is the time; just cut them pretty small so they’ll cook through.
Andy then dusts the mix with flour, just to lightly cover the top. Perhaps 2 teaspoons to a tablespoon, but not more than that. Cook, stirring often to coat the vegetables, about 1-1/2 minutes.
Add 3/4 cup stock (chicken, beef, veg) and stir to make the gravy. Bring to a simmer and add the pork back in. Taste the gravy, adjust with salt and pepper as needed. Add a couple of dashes of Worcestershire sauce and a bay leaf.
Allow to slowly simmer until the pork is done, about 10 minutes. The sauce will cook down (thicken), with additional flavor from the pork going out and all that onion and mushroom goodness going in. Delicious!
