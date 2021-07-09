SALINA -- The Emporia American Legion Post 5 junior and senior baseball teams both struggled during the opening day of the Kansas Grand Slam in Salina on Thursday.
The seniors fell to Newton 5-1 and Wichita 316 Sluggers Elite-Dreifort 6-5, while the juniors were skunked by McPherson 8-0.
Seniors
Newton 5, Emporia 1
Post 5 opened up the Kansas Grand Slam with a 5-1 loss to Newton Thursday morning.
Emporia scored its lone run and collected two of its three hits in the game during the bottom of the third when Drew Hess doubled, advanced to third on a Cam Geitz singled and came home on a Cade Kohlmeier sacrifice fly.
That run made the score 1-1, and the game remained tied until the top of the sixth when Newton unloaded for four runs. Post 5 was unable to mount a response.
Geitz was the starting pitcher for Emporia and went 5 1/3 innings. In total, he allowed three runs on five hits with five strikeouts.
Kohlmeier pitched the final 1 2/3 innings and gave up two runs on three hits with two walks and one strikeout.
Wichita 316 Sluggers Elite-Dreifort 6, Emporia 5
The Post 5 seniors blew a 5-3 fifth inning lead to drop its Thursday afternoon tilt with the 316 Sluggers 6-5.
Emporia fell behind 2-0 after one inning but evened things up in the top of the third when a Bobby Trujillo single scored Kohlmeier and Logan Thomas, who had both reached base on hit-by-pitches.
However, the 316 Sluggers took the lead back with a run in the bottom of that frame.
In the top of the fourth, though, Hess singled and later scored on a Geitz single, Geitz scored on a Kohlmeier single and Kohlmeier scored on a Vance Kinsey sacrifice fly to give Post 5 a 5-3 lead.
But it wouldn’t be enough as Wichita tied up the game with two runs in the bottom of the fifth and earned the win with a walk-off triple in the bottom of the sixth.
Hunter Redeker went the distance on the mound for Post 5, allowing six runs (four earned) on 11 hits and two walks with a strikeout.
The seniors will round out pool play with a 1 p.m. matchup with the Salina Falcons at Evans Stadium on Friday.
If the seniors finish in the top four of their nine-team pool, they will move on to a single-elimination bracket on Saturday and Sunday. Otherwise, they would play in a consolation game.
Juniors
McPherson 8, Emporia 0
The Post 5 juniors were blanked in their opening game of the Kansas Grand Slam, falling to McPherson 8-0.
Emporia struggled offensively, managing just two hits, which came from Jaxon Dial and Aiden Skiles at the top of the batting order. Despite walking three times, Post 5 only had more than one runner on base just once in the game and it never had a runner past second base.
The game was scoreless through the first three and a half innings before McPherson scored one in the bottom of the fourth, one in the fifth and six in the sixth to ultimately win via run rule.
Emporia starting pitcher Derrick Morris threw five complete innings and gave up just two runs on five hits and a walk. Landon Wohletz pitched the final 2/3 inning and allowed six runs on three hits and four walks.
On Friday, the Post 5 juniors will take on the Salina Eagles at Evans Stadium at 9 a.m. and the Topeka Scrappers at Bethany College at 3:45 p.m.
If the juniors finish in the top three of their four-team pool, they will earn a spot in the single-elimination bracket. The fourth place teams from each junior pool will play in a consolation game.
The Kansas Grand Slam tournament runs through Sunday.
