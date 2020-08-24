Lyon County Public Health officials reported 24 new positives and 12 recoveries, Monday afternoon, as the county saw a new cluster form related to bars and restaurants.
Five active cases are currently involved, according to the report, including one death. Other clusters include private industry which has five active cases out of 152 total positives and long-term care, which includes 37 active cases out of 146 total infections.
Overall, the county has reported 820 cases including 713 recoveries and 14 deaths. Seven people are currently hospitalized.
As of Monday, an additional nine death certificates were pending from the Kansas Department of Health and Environment.
Lyon County Public Health Emergency Preparedness Director Jennifer Millbern said the pending certificates were the result of a review process on the state level to ensure accurate reporting. She said once a death has occurred, the certificate is initially filled out locally by a certified physician.
It then goes to a mortuary, funeral home, or in some cases, a coroner.
“They then submit it to Vital Statistics, and this is where we are getting the hold up,” she said. “KDHE then goes and takes every known COVID-positive case that they’ve received and compares it with a death certificate that comes in. If they see that a name matches a known COVID-positive, they review it.”
Millbern reiterated that a known COVID-positive does not automatically make COVID-19 the cause of death for a patient.
The review is supposed to happen each Monday and KDHE is then supposed to update the file. That process, Millbern said, has been taking a “long time.”
“It really breaks my heart that we’re not able to fully recognize that death the way that it should be,” she said.
Millbern said she’s reached out to KDHE on the matter. For now, she asks the community for its continued patience with the process.
In Chase County, the Chase County Health Department reported seven new cases, bringing the county’s total cases to 65. Fifty of those cases are considered recovered.
Zero deaths are officially reported but one death was awaiting a death certificate from the KDHE.
Morris County saw five new positives since last week, bringing the county’s total to 18 total cases. Four of those are considered active.
Wabaunsee County reported nine active cases out of 51 total cases. One person was currently hospitalized.
Osage County reported five new cases and five recoveries, with one hospitalization.
Greenwood County’s health department had not updated since Aug. 18. At that time, 24 cases had been reported overall.
Coffey County has reported 75 cases — the majority of which had been listed as recovered as of last week — and eight deaths overall.
Statewide, Kansas saw another weekend surge that pushed its total number for the pandemic past 38,000.
The KDHE reported another 1,545 confirmed and probable cases since Friday, an increase of 4.2%. The total since the pandemic began is 38,401.
The health department reported another seven COVID-19-related deaths, to bring the total to 426. All 105 of the state’s counties have now had a confirmed or probable case, according to the health department.
Rawlins and Wallace counties in western Kansas had remained the only two without a reported case for more than a month before the department said Monday that they had one case each. Rawlins County has about 2,500 residents and Wallace County, about 1,500.
The number of actual coronavirus cases it thought to be much higher because people can be infected without feeling ill. Also, there’s been relatively low testing in some places, and the number of people tested in Rawlins and Wallace counties is a fraction of the state’s rate of 133 people tested for every 1,000 residents.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.