Good morning! Expect showers throughout much of the day today with highs in the low 60s.
Our top stories from yesterday:
27 confirmed cases of COVID-19 added Tuesday -
http://www.emporiagazette.com/free/article_7ae4507a-8415-11ea-87cb-335e10b00c75.html
Glik's Emporia to close permanently -
http://www.emporiagazette.com/free/article_b55aec74-8405-11ea-86ac-53f41671942d.html
Farmers Market delays outdoor season start, announces new rural location -
http://www.emporiagazette.com/free/article_c9798cc8-840b-11ea-bf0d-f39c6dc98872.html
Top national news:
As people stay home, Earth turns wilder and cleaner -
https://apnews.com/726ff63bb43bdca65e41625b1e223040
Virus misinformation flourishes in online protest groups -
https://apnews.com/5862a9201c7b1bea62069a9c5e5fbb1c
Your uplifting story for today:
New Orleans hospital celebrates 1,500th COVID-19 patient discharge -
https://www.goodmorningamerica.com/news/video/orleans-hospital-celebrates-1500th-covid-19-patient-discharge-70262847
