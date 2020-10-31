She loved to read. On nice days you could find our Drury Lane neighbor sitting on her shaded deck deeply into her book (a real one with pages and hard covers). She loved to read. She loved to cook and bake at Reading School and the Emporia Senior Center. She loved her four children and the many grands. She loved to read.
But most of all she loved George Ford. George and Ruth were such wonderful, beautiful, caring, loving neighbors. To have such a friendship for more than twenty years over the many long distance moves for them as well as us is truly a blessing. One time we drove to Newton on our way to Wichita and stopped to see Ruth and George. She was so excited to see us, she did not have the usual pot of coffee to share. We teased Ruth about the no coffee for years.
Did I mention she loved to read?
But most of all she loved George Ford and her family and friends.
Rest in peace, beautiful lady, inside and out.
Gary and Beverly Post,
Emporia
I didn't know Ruth...except for sitting behind her and George, with my wife, Vel. Often,
with her daughter-in-law. They were always cordial, friendly. Unfortunately, because of the Virus...I hadn't seen Ruth since March. Am sad she has passed
away. Was surprised she was as old as she was. My Very Deep Sympathy to the family. Also, sadly, I won't likely see Ruth and George's family members anymore.
