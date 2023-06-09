David Lee Blair, 73, of Platte Woods, Missouri died Friday, June 2, 2023 at his home.
David was born November 10, 1949 in Emporia, Kansas the son of Richard Lee and Eleanor Frances (Gamer) Blair. He was retired from the Burlington Northern Santa Fe railroad after a 42 year career. David enjoyed working on cars and gardening.
On August 24, 1968 David married Ellary Ann Schnider in Emporia. They later divorced. He is survived by his son, Christopher Blair and partner Andrew Johnson of Platte City, Missouri; brothers, Gregory Blair of Lawrence, Kansas and Paul Blair of Allen, Kansas; and sisters, Linda Haag of Emporia, and Karen Whittington of Emporia.
Funeral services will be 2:00 P.M. Monday, June 12, 2023 at Roberts-Blue-Barnett Funeral Home in Emporia. Pastor Rob Clausen of the First Baptist Church in Emporia will be officiating. Interment will be in the Rosean Cemetery north of Emporia. The family will receive friends from 3:00 P.M. to 4:00 P.M. Sunday, June 11, 2023 at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions may be made to the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ASPCA) and sent in care of Roberts-Blue-Barnett Funeral Home.
