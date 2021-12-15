The Emporia Gazette
A chase across the heart of Emporia early Wednesday ended with a car crashing into a stop sign and a teenager under arrest.
A police statement said Luis Rueda, 18, refused to be pulled over by a Lyon County Sheriff’s Deputy on West U.S. 50 in the area of Graphic Arts Road around 12:40 a.m.
Instead, a chase with speeds as high as 110 miles per hour developed, the statement said. It moved to Sixth Avenue, but ended when Rueda reportedly tried and failed to turn onto Chestnut Street.
“After a brief foot pursuit and struggle, the suspect was taken into custody,” the statement said.
Rueda was checked for possible injuries at Newman Regional Health, then locked inside the Lyon County Detention Center. No charges have been announced so far.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.