Areas of Market Street remained closed off to traffic Tuesday morning as local fire crews continued to monitor the aftermath of a serious late night blaze.
Emergency dispatch first indicated reports of a structure fire at 718 Market St. near 11:30 p.m. Monday, with initial information suggesting the rear of the house and a nearby van had become fully engulfed.
Over the course of the next three hours, firefighters from Emporia, Allen-Admire, and Miller-Reading fire departments were able to get the blaze under control, but not before the roof of the structure had caved in, causing severe damage to the remainder of the apartment house.
The building’s residents were unharmed, with the exception of three animals that were unable to be rescued. The other injuries reported during the incident were considered minor and belonged to a currently unidentified firefighter who is expected to make a full recovery.
Emergency crews were continuing their investigation into the fire as of 9 a.m. Tuesday.
