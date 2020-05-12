Two teenagers were arrested after a reported shooting in Emporia Monday afternoon.
The shooting was reported to The Emporia Gazette shortly after 3 p.m. Monday, after a citizen sent screenshots from a community-based Facebook group discussing a "drive-by shooting."
According to Emporia Police Sergeant Lisa Sage, Emporia Police were dispatched to the 300 block of Sunnyslope Street just after 1 p.m. for a report of shots fired.
"Police determined shots were fired into a residence there," she said in a written release. "The investigation lead to the arrest of two people."
Chaska Lacey, 19, of Lebo, was arrested on charges of Criminal Discharge of a Firearm. He was also charged with Contributing to a Child’s Misconduct.
A 15-year-old juvenile was also arrested and charged with Criminal Discharge of a Firearm.
Sage said the investigation is ongoing and asks anyone with information about this case — or any crime — to call 343-4200 or anonymously to Lyon County Crime Stoppers at 342-2273.
You can also submit tips through www.p3tips.com or the P3Tips mobile app.
(1) comment
He is not a Lebo student or graduate.
