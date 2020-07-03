Main Street members are inviting the community back into their doors with the Emporia Main Street Grand Reopening event next week.
Community Development Coordinator Jessica Buchholz said community members are invited to pick up a Main Street Passport and visit any Main Street office or participating business, located anywhere in Emporia, Monday - Friday. Make a purchase or receive a service during your visit to the business and get your passport stamped throughout the week.
"The idea is to encourage people to come out and shop safely, shop locally and let them know that Emporia is reopening back up," Buchholz said. "We are wanting to do that on a scale that makes folks comfortable."
Starting Monday, passports will be available at the Emporia Main Street office, located at 727 Commercial St., as well as www.emporiamainstreet.com, and at participating businesses. Once the passports have been stamped, Buchholz said shoppers can return them to the Main Street office by July 14 to be entered for a chance to win up to $200 in prizes, including merchandise and gift certificates from local businesses.
"The cool thing about this is it's not just retail," she said. "We have different restaurants, different service providers and retail. It doesn't matter if it's an eye exam or an oil change or a new pair of shoes, you can go in and make your purchase and get your passport stamped."
Buchholz said Main Street wanted to give people as much opportunity as possible to visit participating businesses, which is why they extended the Grand Reopening into a weeklong event.
Executive Director Casey Woods said Main Street worked closely with businesses to determine the date for the event. A challenge, he said, was waiting for businesses to reopen after Gov. Laura Kelly ordered a statewide shutdown in March. Although many restrictions have lifted as the state has started to reopen, the timeline was not uniform for all types of businesses. Other frustrations came from consumers who felt that everything should be open, no matter what.
"We had to wait until we had a number of our different businesses that were operating," Woods said. "We surveyed the businesses to determine when Grand Reopening week would be. They selected this timeframe so they could showcase, 'Yes, we are open in a safer manner, and we are all taking steps to ensure our consumers and staff are as safe as possible.'"
Woods said he has been impressed with the steps local businesses have taken to ensure that safety.
"We think this is something to celebrate," he said. "As people are looking to spend locally, they can support these local businesses that are working really hard to provide a safe place for their consumers."
Woods said it was important to support local businesses, especially through these difficult times.
"We have a responsibility as a community to make sure that we are supporting the type of community we want to have long-term," he said. "Emporia is a great community that support entrepreneurs over the entire lifespan of our city's development. This is an opportunity to see the hard work of your friends and neighbors that altered their business, to make sure they are reaching out to customers and offering a safe environment. We think that is pretty special."
For an updated list of businesses, visit emporiamainstreet.com/events/main-street-grand-reopening.
(2) comments
God will take care of it.
This is grossly irresponsible on the part of the business owners in general and on the part of Buchholz in particular. Why are they trying to infect more and more people? I understand the owners' desire for moolah, and thus they cannot be expected to put the public interest first. It is beyond their mental capacity to do so. But Buchholtz is another matter. She should be encouraging people to stay away from stores, stay away from gatherings, stay away from potential sources of infection. Shop safely in person? Not possible during a pandemic. All shopping should be online, and there are even risks associated with that. And wear a mask. Someone else wearing a mask may just save your life! So when you see someone in public without a mask, steer clear! Get the heck away! It's your life, not theirs, and they obviously don't care about either.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.