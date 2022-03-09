Ronny Eugene “Ron” Thuma of Hartford died Monday, January 31, 2022 at his home. He was 76.
He taught shop classes and worked at the Flint Hills National Wildlife Refuge.
Memorial services will be held at 2:00 P.M., Wednesday, March 16, 2022 at the Hartford Community Center in Hartford. Jones VanArsdale Funeral Home in Lebo has the arrangements.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.