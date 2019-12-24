The Hamilton Board of Education discussed the first draft of the new sports agreement with the Madison School District at its regular board meeting Wednesday night.
Superintendent Greg Markowitz informed the board that he and Madison Superintendent Stu Moeckel have been working together to come up with a mutually beneficial sports agreement. Moeckel and Markowitz drafted the first agreement using a flat fee for the next five school terms.
The new agreement would be a flat fee, annually through fiscal year 2024. Beginning with 2019-2020 — $25,000; 2020-2021 — $23,000; 2021-2022 — $21,000; 2022-2023 — $19,000; 2023-2024 — $17,000.
In the past, Hamilton has paid a “per participant” fee to Madison. So, if one student participates in three sports, that is three participants. Last year, Hamilton had a total of 41 participants in the agreement and paid $27,000.
The viewing of the new contract was for board consumption only at this time. Mike Mallek, acting president in the absence of Dee Elliott, said he thinks this agreement is going in the right direction. The board tabled the issue with a motion from Doug Rayburn and a second from Mike Greenwood. Motion passed 4-0.
In other business, Principal David Kehres informed the board that private Christian school Cair Paravel in Topeka has asked to join the Lyon County League for several years in a row, every year being voted down by the league members for a variety of reasons. Their ability to fully fill their sports rosters each season and travel time were both issues in the voting.
Last month, the school received full membership with KSHSAA. Kehres said they have the option to ask KSHSAA to put them in a league and they will be appointed a league. In that case, it could be Lyon County League. He will stay current on this issue.
