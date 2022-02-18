Special to The Gazette
The Kansas State Board of Education recently approved nine schools in seven districts — including Walnut Elementary, USD 253 — to launch their Kansans Can School Redesign Project plans during the 2021-2022 school year.
The schools/districts applied to be a part of the Kansans Can School Redesign Project, which was created in 2017 in support of the vision for education, which is Kansas leads the world in the success of each student.
Kansas school districts were invited to apply to become one of seven districts selected for the first phase of the redesign project, Mercury 7. KSDE received 29 applications, and in August 2017, the seven selected districts, each representing one of the Mercury 7 astronauts, was announced. The seven districts (14 schools) launched their redesign plans during the 2018-2019 school year.
Since then, five more phases have been announced – Gemini I, Gemini II, Apollo I, Apollo II, and Apollo III.
The nine schools approved for launch have participated in regional redesign workshops and have maneuvered through the COVID-19 pandemic to maintain their redesign planning work.
They were cleared for launch by a third-party Launch Readiness Committee, which is comprised of representatives from the Kansas State Department of Education and educational service centers.
These schools have been approved by their local boards of education to launch their redesign plans effective immediately, joining more than 180 schools in 80 districts approved by the State Board for the launch of their Kansans Can School Redesign Project plans.
“The district is very proud of the staff at Walnut Elementary,” said Mrs. Judy Stanley, Interim Executive Director of Teaching and Learning, “their work and dedication to redesign have clearly prepared them for this opportunity. I look forward to what is yet to come and following the success they will have.”
For more information on Walnut Elementary being approved for launch, contact community.relations@usd253.net.
For more information about the Kansans Can School Redesign Project, visit https://www.ksde.org/Agency/Fiscal-and-Administrative-Services/Communications-and Recognition-Programs/Vision-Kansans-Can/School-Redesign.
Districts and schools approved to launch their Kansans Can School Redesign Project plans during the 2021-2022 school year are:
Overbrook Attendance Center, Santa Fe Trail USD 434 (Gemini I).
Columbus Unified High School, Columbus USD 493 (Apollo I).
Deerfield Elementary School, Deerfield USD 216 (Apollo I).
Deerfield Middle-High School, Deerfield USD 216 (Apollo I).
Ell-Saline Middle-High School, Ell-Saline USD 307 (Apollo I).
Frontenac Junior High, Frontenac USD 249 (Apollo I).
St. Marys Grade School, Kaw Valley USD 321 (Apollo I).
St. Marys Junior-Senior High School, Kaw Valley USD 321 (Apollo I).
Walnut Elementary School, Emporia USD 253 (Apollo II).
