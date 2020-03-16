The Lyon County History Center will close to the public effective Monday, and all events and rentals have been canceled through Tuesday, March 31.
Regular business hours will resume Tuesday, March 25, unless advised otherwise.
Keeping the History Center’s visitors, volunteers and staff safe and healthy is our top priority. We understand information surrounding COVID-19/Coronavirus is changing daily and the current situation is fluid. Center staff and the Lyon County Historical Society Board of Trustees are closely monitoring official local, state and federal government agencies for updates on this issue.
We encourage the continued use of protective measures to keep you, your family, co-workers, friends and fellow Lyon County residents healthy. The best way to prevent illness is to avoid being exposed to the virus.
Please stay home if you or your family members are feeling ill or have a fever; wash hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds; avoid touching your eyes, mouth or nose; cover your mouth and nose with a tissue or the crook of your arm when sneezing or coughing; and practice social distancing by maintaining six feet of personal space and avoiding groups of more than 10 people.
As history has often shown us, we may not know if we did too much, but we will certainly know if we did too little.
Thank you for your patience and understanding during this unprecedented time in history. The Lyon County History Center is located at 711 Commercial, Emporia. For more information, visit explorelyoncounty.org.
