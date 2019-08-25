Lyon County Sheriff Jeff Cope confirmed one person had died Sunday after being involved in a crash north of Emporia.
Cope said the male victim was the lone occupant of a vehicle that was noted to be speeding shortly before the crash. The vehicle was traveling northbound on Interstate 35 at speeds Cope estimated to be in excess of 120 miles per hour.
After the vehicle exited the interstate at exit 135, the driver lost control of the vehicle and rolled several times before coming to a rest on its top.
Law enforcement has shut down the northbound exit at mile-marker 135 and Road R1 to Road 170 while the investigation is going on. The roads and exit are expected to be closed throughout the afternoon.
Information about the driver has not been released pending notification of the family. Kansas Highway Patrol is handling the investigation.
We will have more information when it becomes available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.