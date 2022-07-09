The Emporia Gazette
The Olpe St. Joseph Church’s 52 annual barbecue is coming this September.
The event is starts at 5 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 4, at the Olpe Knights Hall. The location has been moved from Hoeltings Grove due to bridge construction on Road 75.
Tickets are $40 per person and includes beer and setups from 5 p.m. - midnight. Enjoy a BBQ beef meal and dancing to local band Brickhorse from 8 p.m. - midnight. Indoor and outdoor seating is available. You must be 21 or older to attend.
New to event is a live auction with several “big and exciting” items. This will take place during a dance break. Donors are featured on the donor board at St. Joseph School, which will be displayed at the barbecue and at the school year-round. Become a part of that this year by sponsoring at one of these levels:
BRONZE — $40-79,
SILVER — $80-159,
GOLD — $160-249,
PLATINUM — $250-399,
DIAMOND — $400 and over
Ticket sales will be limited so make sure to get your tickets early.
For tickets or more information, or to be included on the donor board, call or text 620-343-0321.
Proceeds benefit the St. Joseph Church parish life programs.
