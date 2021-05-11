The Emporia community experienced a tragedy over the weekend with the sudden loss of three young lives in a car accident.
Shelby Phoenix, Chase Luby and Paxton Luby were killed when their vehicle went off the road and was submerged in the Cottonwood River. Another passenger, Ashley Edwards, managed to escape and find help.
Had Edwards not been able to do that, there's no telling how long it would have been before the car had been located.
She said in an interview with The Gazette that she knew if she didn't get out, no one would have known what would have happened to them. She and her friends would have been a "missing persons report."
For Edwards to be able to find the strength to find help and help emergency responders find her friends is incredible in the wake of such a tragedy.
The staff at The Emporia Gazette would like to extend our condolences to the families and friends of the victims and to the young survivor who lost her friends.
We cannot ever know the depth of your loss and your pain, but our hearts are with you.
Ryann Brooks
News and Online Editor
