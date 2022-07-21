After Wednesday evening, there are a handful of local people who now have the secrets to be champion open class exhibitors at the upcoming Lyon County Fair.
KSU Research and Extension Agent Travis Carmichael led the free class, “Exhibiting Flowers and Vegetables at the County Fair,” which was sponsored by the Lyon County Master Gardeners. Attendees received a 2022 Lyon County Fair Book and the K-State Research and Extension publication “Exhibiting Fruits and Vegetables.”
Carmichael opened the discussion by stressing that, “If you are a member of any Lyon County organization, you can exhibit at the fair in Open Class on August 4.”
Judging standards are listed in the KSU Research and Extension handout, and while they are geared primarily toward 4-Hers, the standards are helpful for all exhibitors.
Attention must be given to consistency, uniformity and quantity when selecting vegetables to exhibit. Page 55 of the Fair Book lists requirements and standards for Open Class entries. If the entry does not contain the correct quantity of vegetables as listed in the Fair Book, it is the judge’s prerogative to give a lower placing or disqualify the entry entirely.
Carmichael shared a tip for exhibiting onions: don’t remove the flaky outer skin on the vegetables. He recommended asking at the Extension Office how to properly harvest, dry and store onions. Stems need to be uniformly trimmed on peppers to no more than a half-inch. Tomatoes need to sit upright, stem side down and stems removed. Vegetables should be chosen to match closely color-wise and size-wise.
“It’s all about uniformity,” Carmichael advised.
He recommended following instructions in the handout for cleaning and shining vegetables and flowers, to remove water spots, dust and pollen.
“Some we do not clean as much as others,” Carmichael sagely noted.
Most flowers can be picked the night before, put in water, and stored in the refrigerator overnight. More delicate blooms, like hibiscus, need to be picked and transported the same morning. Carmichael suggested taking a bucket of water to the garden when cutting flowers to exhibit and placing them immediately in the water to preserve freshness. Inspect flowers for insect damage and petal damage — and Carmichael’s pet peeve: ensure there are no leaves underwater in the exhibit container.
One final tip from Carmichael: use clear glass containers for horticultural exhibits (no colored vases) and white paper or foam disposable plates.
The last item covered was the entry card that must be filled out for each exhibit. Carmichael’s advice is to use a ballpoint pen, press hard, and write legibly on the three-part carbonless form. He noted that some exhibitors used return address labels affixed to all three parts of the entry form to cut down on writing.
“If I can’t read your name, I don’t know which one is yours,” he remarked.
Use the Fair Book to get the correct department, class and product ID. He reminded the group to be sure to fill in the four digits on the yellow copy of the entry card.
“Whether the last four numbers of a social security number or of a phone number, just be sure it’s a number you can remember and that you can use for each year you exhibit,” he recommended.
2022 Lyon County Fair 4-H, Open Class, and Grandstand event dates run from July 28 through August 27. The Anderson Building is open for public viewing from Aug. 5 - Aug. 8. Advance Fair tickets can be purchased from any 4-H member or online at lyoncountyfairks.org. Tickets may also be purchased at the gate.
“Hopefully we have a good turnout in two weeks for our Open Class at the Lyon County Fair,” Carmichael concluded.
For more information and to pick up a Fair Book or the KSU publication referenced above, contact the Lyon County Research and Extension office at 620-341-3220, stop by 2632 W. US Hwy 50 or visit them online at lyon.k-state.edu.
