Vehicle fire, 1600 E. South Ave., 8:33 a.m.

Traffic hazard, 1200 E. 12th Ave., 8:41 a.m.

Non-injury accident, no address reported, 5:42 p.m.

Criminal trespassing, 900 Graphic Arts Rd., 8:02 p.m.

Traffic stop, 1100 East St., 12:09 a.m.

Traffic stop, 1100 Commercial St., 1:09 a.m.

Traffic stop, 700 Sylvan St., 1:20 a.m.

Traffic stop, W. 6th Ave. and Sherman St., 2:08 a.m.

Traffic stop, E. 12th Ave. and Burlingame Rd., 2:15 a.m.

Traffic stop, 900 West St., 2:53 a.m.

Hit and run, 4200 W. US Highway 50, 5:41 a.m.

Traffic hazard, 300 W. 12th Ave., 9:10 a.m.

Non-injury accident, E. 7th Ave. and Market St., 8:59 p.m.

Traffic stop, 1800 Prairie St., 12:29 a.m.

Public urination, 10 block E. 6th Ave., 1:29 a.m.

Traffic stop, 500 Mechanic St., 1:59 a.m.

Injury accident, 3000 N. Highway 99, 6:02 p.m.

Hit and run, 900 S. Highway 99, Olpe, 2:19 a.m.

Traffic stop, 1600 W. 6th Ave., 9:00 p.m.

Traffic flee and elude, W. 6th Ave. and Albert St., 10:22 p.m.

Brush fire, 2200 Road 250, 2:01 p.m.

Theft, 700 Sunnyslope Street, 9:54 a.m.

Theft, redacted, 3:30 p.m.

Criminal damage, 100 S. Rural St., 2:01 a.m.

Shoplifting, 2300 Industrial Rd., 10:47 a.m.

Shoplifting, 1300 Industrial Rd., 5:45 p.m.

Counterfeiting, address redacted, 3:46 a.m.

Fraud, redacted, 1:53 p.m.

Criminal damage, 1400 Road 250, 9:04 a.m.

To report a lost or found pet, call the Humane Society at 342-4477, 8:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m., Monday - Friday.

For a nuisance animal or animal in need of care, call the Emporia Police Department, 343-4200, or the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office, 342-5545.

Arrangements to claim or adopt pets at the animal shelter, 1216 Hatcher St., can be made by calling 340-6345 between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. Saturday - Wednesday.

Pets may be up for adoption at the Emporia Veterinary Hospital: 342-6515.

