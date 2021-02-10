Loy Duane Fankhauser passed away on Friday, February 5, 2021, at home in El Dorado, Kansas.
Services for Loy will be held at a later time at Trinity United Methodist Church at 430 Eunice St. in El Dorado. Burial will be held at Sunset Lawns Cemetery in El Dorado.
Loy was born to Clarence and Lydia Fankhauser on April 24, 1934 in Lamont, Kansas. He was a graduate of Lamont High School where he was active in all sports.
Loy was united in marriage to Ann Neumayer on August 2, 1958 in Madison, Kansas. The couple was blessed with the birth of three sons, Rick (Roberta) of Broken Arrow, Oklahoma, Brian (Kristian) of Clarksburg, Maryland, and Kelly of Wichita, Kansas; and three grandchildren, Jordon, Lexi, and Alex.
He was preceded in death by his Mother and Father and two brothers, Vern and Gene Fankhauser.
Loy served in the United States Army in Korea from 1953-1956, then in the Army Reserves until 1962. He operated Skelly, DX and Champlin service stations. He later owned and operated Fankhauser Brothers Inc. trucking company for over 40 years. After “Retirement”, he worked for Kelly at Overland Charters for 10 years. He was a member of Trinity United Methodist Church for over 50 years and also volunteered at Commodities. He served El Dorado as a City Commissioner for twelve years. In addition, Loy is a member of the American Legion, Midian Shriners, and the Scottish Rite of FreeMasonry.
Loy enjoyed weekday morning coffee “discussions” and Saturday Breakfasts with family and friends.
Memorial contributions in Loy’s name may be directed to Trinity United Methodist Church in El Dorado, KS. Please sign his online Guest Book and leave a memory at www.carlsoncolonial.com.
