More details are expected Friday about a deadly collision on U.S. 54 about one mile west of Eureka.
The Kansas Highway Patrol reports a vehicle was heading west around 10:10 p.m. Thursday when it somehow crossed the center line and struck another vehicle head-on.
No details on the vehicles or the people inside them have been released so far. But an online report says the collision happened near milepost 472.
