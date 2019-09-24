The Emporia Gazette
Emporia High School will host its senior-directed one-act plays at 7 p.m. Tuesday at the Emporia High School Auditorium.
Nine EHS seniors — Hunter Halfmann, Kamryn Dold, Zoe Dyer, Esperanza Rodriguez, Neri Gonazalez, Deborah Pinion, Kaitlyn Sperka, Angie Morales and Isayah Chavez — will be the directors of these one-act plays. Admission price is $3.
The event is described as: “An evening of one-acts directed by EHS seniors. Each senior class selects their script, casts and rehearses their one-act.
Scripts include: On the Porch; One Crisp Spring Morning by Alex Dremann; From the Mouths of Babes by Eva Anderson; The Tell Tale Heart by Luella McHanon based on the story by Edgar Allen Poe; My Guardian Angel; The Waitress by Edith Weiss; and Fugue by Laura Elizabeth Miller.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.