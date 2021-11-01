Things are back to normal at the Flying J Travel Center after it was evacuated due to a bomb threat Monday evening.
Kenny Rodriguez with the Emporia Police Department said the truck stop received a call issuing the threat, after which the caller immediately hung up. EPD responded at 6:06 p.m., evacuated the site and performed a search.
Rodriguez said EPD didn’t find anything at the scene and gave the all-clear shortly after 7 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.