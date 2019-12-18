Though it has been no secret, Emporia High senior Hayden Pauls made his collegiate decision official on Wednesday afternoon, signing his National Letter of Intent to play football at Iowa State.
The two-time All-State player and three-time all-Centennial League offensive lineman will join the ranks of the Cyclones in 2020.
“(He’s) probably one of the more gifted offensive linemen I’ve ever had — a physically dominating player,” EHS Head Coach Corby Milleson said on Wednesday afternoon.
Off the field, he’s wanting to pursue a medical field.
“I’ll probably go into the pre-health field, so by my junior year I’ll decide what type of doctor I want to be,” Pauls said.
As far as making the official decision, after a series of visits, combines and other displays and pursuits, he finally came to believe he’d found his next family in Iowa.
“The family culture and all they have to offer,” Pauls said of making the decision. “They have my degree, everything I basically want and their coaches are so great. It’s just a good program.”
Pauls was also sought by fellow Big 12 programs in Kansas State and the University of Kansas as well as the University of Minnesota, among others.
“It’s just good you finally get to know where you want to go and (when) you make (that) decision, it’s really great,” Pauls said.
