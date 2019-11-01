Bobby Ray Jackson of Emporia died Wednesday, October 30, 2019 at Via Christi St. Francis Hospital in Wichita. He was 77.
Bobby was born on June 28, 1942 in Admire, Kansas the son of Percy M. and Jessie R. Paulsen Jackson. He married Gloria J. Delfs on November 19, 1961 in Wichita, Kansas. She survives.
Surviving family members include: wife, Gloria J. Jackson of Emporia; son, Jeffrey C. Jackson (Cynthia) of Burns; daughters, Christine R. Parks (Duane) of Miller, Janis L. Cox (David) of Emmett, Idaho, and Marla J. Jackson of Wichita; foster son, Rick Jackson of Salina; son-in-law, Scott Richardson of Arkansas City; brother, Jim Jackson (Dona) of Paola; sisters, Betty Grimmett of Emporia, Mary Phillips (LeeRoy) of Emporia, and Patty Kayser (Charles) of Topeka; thirteen grandchildren, and twenty four great-grandchildren.
He is preceded in death by his parents; daughter, Shelly F. Richardson; and brother-in-law, Bill Grimmett.
Bobby was a farmer and a member of Gideons International.
Funeral services will be 2:00 p.m. Tuesday, November 5, 2019 at Roberts-Blue-Barnett Funeral Home with burial following at the Americus Cemetery, Americus. Visitation will be from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Monday night at the funeral home. Memorial contributions to Gideons International can be sent in care of the funeral home. You can leave online condolences at www.robertsblue.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.