Madison Public Library recently received a $1,000 grant from Frontier Farm Credit, librarian Christine Inman said Tuesday.
The grant is awarded in support of rural communities. The focus areas include ag education, young and beginning producers, hunger and nutrition, rural disaster relief and essential services.
Inman said the goal of the Working Here Fund Grant project is to work with the local community — primarily students, but citizens of all ages as well — to start a hydroponics tower garden at the Madison Public Library. This project will teach the community how to grow produce and herbs and will provide them with access to fresh, local food items.
“We are so excited to get our hydroponics system started and share our indoor garden with our community," she said. "The supporting books and educational materials will benefit the families of Madison. We look forward to engaging in programming to teach our community about nutrition, forms of gardening and service to others.”
Inman hopes to provide educational opportunities for local students of all ages to learn how plants grow, and to have a part in nurturing them through their life cycle. She said the library ohpes to see student groupds coming in to help plant and maintain the hydroponic garden, and then help harvest the foods.
"We hope to have other community members take part in the harvesting and utilization of the produce as well," she said. "We hope to take a variety of the items to our local Community Breadbasket so that anyone in need of these fresh food items can have access to them, even if they are unable to visit the library."
Inman said the project enhances diversity, equity and inclusion "because any member of our Madison community can benefit from this. They can learn how to grow their own produce, and will be provided with access to free, fresh food items that are not always easy to come by in this community." She anticipated that community members will "feel pride in growing their own food" as they learn about the nutritional value of homegrown food.
"By allowing students and other community members to help grow these items and then take them home to enjoy, we are creating an inclusive environment with access for all," Inman said.
