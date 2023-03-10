Get your tickets now for Hope-A-Palooza 2023: Hope Under the Big Top.
This is the 10th annual Hope-A-Palooza fundraiser, and the evening will involve a delicious meal by Gourmet-to-Go catering and specialty drinks by Mulready’s Pub at the Bowyer Community Building in the Lyon County Fairgrounds. Awards will be presented to recognize the contributions of several individuals and organizations in the community. Finally, a live auction will offer a variety of exciting items to bid on in support of SOS. The evening wouldn’t be possible without underwriting sponsors Michelin, Lyon County State Bank, and Mitchell-Markowitz Construction. Honorary Chairs for Hope-A Palooza 2023 are Rick and Colleen Mitchell.
An exciting variety of items will be up for auction at the event, all donated by local community members and businesses. Sports fans will be interested in signed jerseys by Chiefs players Travis Kelce and Isiah Pacheco and KU basketball and Royals baseball tickets. Several activities and excursions are up for auction, including a Nashville vacation for six, as well as a wine tasting at Union Street Social Club, two nights at a local bed and breakfast, a progressive dinner at Lake Kahola, a steak dinner for eight, a shrimp boil for 12, and dinner for six from Gourmet-to-Go, as well as a fun evening out on the Harry and Lloyd’s party bus and ending at The Next Level. Items up for auction include a signed Kevin Hart photo, an Apple watch with two chargers, a small chest freezer filled with 20 pounds of ground beef, a set of Michelin tires, a KVOE advertising package, a Valu-Net Fibre package and more.
Enjoy cocktails starting at 5:30, followed by dinner, awards, and the live auction. Reserve a VIP table for $400 or purchase individual tickets for only $50 each. Tickets are limited, so get your tickets today at www.soskansas.com/hope-a-palooza.
This event wouldn’t be possible without the support of great sponsors like Clark Carpet and Tile Inc., Community National Bank, Flint Hills Technical College, Haag Pharmacy, Hill’s Pet Nutrition, Kansas Security LLC, KVOE, Lot & Ilk Design Studio, Lyon County State Bank, Michelin, Mitchell-Markowitz Construction, Mulready’s Pub, Newman Regional Health, Roberts-Blue-Barnett Funeral Home, Thompson Family Dental, and Valu-Net Fiber.
Hope-A-Palooza is the biggest annual fundraiser for SOS and raises critical funds to support SOS services. SOS’s mission is to empower and advocate for those affected by sexual or domestic violence, stalking, human trafficking, child abuse and neglect, and the organization provides services in Lyon, Chase, Coffey, Osage, and Morris counties. SOS would not be able to support the needs of clients without the generosity of the community and friends. We hope you plan to join in this celebration.
For more information on Hope-A-Palooza, contact SOS Community Relations Coordinator Cara Codney at 620-343-8799 or ccodney@soskansas.com.
