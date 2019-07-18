The Emporia City Commission accepted a bid Wednesday night for a project to widen a portion of Industrial Road.
The project will add another southbound lane in the vicinity of Walmart and Aldi.
It will extend the extra lane that was put in when Aldi opened last year to the south entrance of Walmart. The project is expected to improve traffic flow in that area, according to Commissioner Bobbi Mlynar.
Bids were initially opened July 9. The bid was awarded to Burlington Construction for $220,667.91 to be taken from the multi-year fund. It is expected to start some time in August — as early as Aug. 5 or as late as Aug. 19. The project is expected to be finished by or before the week of Halloween.
Mlynar said traffic is not expected to be impacted enough to require a detour.
“I believe that they’re also extending the sidewalk,” she said. “I know Walmart did give us the easement.”
The commission also voted to accept a grant from the Jones Trust for improvements at Eastside Memorial Park.
Cost of the upgrades will come to about $135,000. The grant awarded for the project comes to about $90,000. The project will bring the playground up to speed with other parks in Emporia, improving the basketball court and sidewalks.
According to Mayor Jon Geitz, the city’s parks have seen some major improvements in recent years, with one of the most recent being a splash pad that was added to Peter Pan Park.
He thinks making improvements in rapid succession helped the city save on costs.
“One of the smartest things that we did last summer, as a commission — and it was completely Commissioner (Rob) Gilligan’s idea — was to see if we could bond some of our park improvements,” he said. “Because we had improvements at Peter Pan — we wanted to do the splash park — we had an improvement at Las Casitas, and it was going to take us about five years to do all those. But we got better pricing by lumping them all into one year because the contractors could do them all when they were in town and we also saved the cost of construction inflation, because the city could borrow money cheaper than the rate of inflation on playground equipment.”
The upcoming project in Eastside Memorial Park is an equalizer of sorts, Geitz feels, given that each park is within walking distance of different schools and neighborhoods.
“Kids every day in Emporia have better parks and more up-to-date parks,” he said. “Doesn’t matter which part of town you’re in. You can go to the splash park at Peter Pan any day of the week and it’s busy and it’s people that walk to the park, it’s people that drive to the park, it’s people that ride their bikes to the park. So not only is it just that neighborhood, it’s the entire community that’s using all of our parks.”
Kansas Free For Arts Executive Director Hank Osterhaut, who is helping coordinate the Halfway to Everywhere Festival, was present at the meeting to request that a beer garden be allowed to accompany the Aug. 31 event.
The city granted the request for a beer garden from 11 a.m. until 11 p.m. on Seventh Avenue the day of the festival. Radius will be providing the beer garden and, according to City Attorney Christina Montgomery, they will be making use of their catering license.
The city approved the release of the deed for Norfolk Iron and Metal, as well, and said goodbye to Assistant City Attorney Blaise Plummer, who is planning to retire for a final time.
