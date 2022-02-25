The Friends of Flint Hills Community Health Center announced Paige Schmidt of rural Emporia as the recipient of the annual Arlene Eichorn Scholarship this week.
The scholarship is granted each January to an outstanding local student participating in an approved Licensed Practical Nursing, Dental Hygiene or other medical ancillary major, the group said in a written release.
Schmidt will use the $500 scholarship toward the completion of her Licensed Practical Nurse training at Flint Hills Technical College.
The criteria for selection to be awarded the Arlene Eichorn Scholarship include having a high school diploma or GED; connection to Lyon County or the surrounding area; attendance at an approved LPN, dental hygiene, or other ancillary medical program; meeting the promotion policies for progression in the program; and endorsement from faculty in the student’s current major.
The scholarship was named for Arlene Eichorn, a beloved employee of Flint Hills Community Health Center, and is established for students in the health fields.
The Friends of the Flint Hills Community Health Center is an independent organization created for charitable acts that benefit the Flint Hills Community Health Center and its patients through donations of time, talent, and treasure.
(2) comments
The polite usage is to address the person by their first and last name. Calling someone by their last name only is kind of rude, and I'm from New York, I know rude. :)
Wow, imagine being triggered over something so petty... must be a New York thing. I didn't think it was rude whatsoever... I've been reading articles that only use the last name (after using their full name initially) since I can remember.
