The Emporia Gazette
Four Emporia High School students have been recognized as part of the 2022 National Merit Scholarship Program, the USD 253 Emporia Public Schools district announced Wednesday.
Brenden Kienholz and Michael Shi have been selected as semifinalists for the 67th annual National Merit Scholarship Program.
According to a written release, approximately 16,000 semifinalists have been selected this year. Kienholz and Shi will have the opportunity to continue in the competition for 7,500 National Merit Scholarships worth “nearly $30 million that will be offered next spring.” Students selected as semifinalists have scored in the top 1% on the Preliminary SAT/National Merit Scholarship Qualifying Test.
“We are very proud of the academic achievements and effort put forth by these two deserving students,” the district said in a release. “We are extremely proud and look forward to the next round.”
Two other students have been named Commended Students in the 2022 National Merit Scholarship Program.
Benjamin Simons and Elizabeth Miller are among about 34,000 students throughout the nation to be recognized. Commended students do not continue in the 2022 competition for National Merit Scholarship awards, however they are placed among the “top 50,000 students who entered the 2022 competition” by taking the PSATs.”
“Those being named Commended Students have demonstrated outstanding potential for academic success,” the National Merit Scholarship Corporation said in a written release. “These students represent a valuable national resource; recognizing their accomplishments, as well as the key role their schools play in their academic development, is vital to the advancement of educational excellence in our nation. We hope that this recognition will broaden their educational opportunities and encourage them as they continue their pursuit of academic success.”
(1) comment
Congratulations to Elizabeth, Benjamin, Brenden and Michael. This community has exceptional children!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.