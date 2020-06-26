The Emporia Police Department responded to the 10 block of Merchant St. for a dual dispatch call at 10:14 p.m. Wednesday, according to a written release sent by Captain David DeVries, Friday morning.
According to the release, one caller reported that a man was being jumped in his driveway. The other reported that a registered sex offender had tried to rape a young girl by dragging her into his home.
A synopsis of this investigation is included below. It is based on officers interviews with witnesses, alleged victims and alleged suspects who were actually present.
"The investigation revealed that between 8:30 p.m. and 9 p.m., three females, ages 13, 14, and 19 were walking in the 10 block of Merchant St.," DeVries said. "They were approached by a man who asked them to help move a piece of furniture in the backyard of his home. The females refused and walked on."
About an hour to an hour and a half later, the teens were at a residence.
"The females told a group of older teenage males and two 20 year old males what had occurred," DeVries said. "The persons concluded that the man must have been trying to lure the girls inside and had tried to drag one of them into his home. This group of persons went to the man's home. The man was outside in his driveway and was confronted by a group of seven individuals. An argument occurred and the man was struck in the face at least once."
All persons involved in both incidents, including the three females and parents of the girl allegedly dragged, were interviewed.
"Social media postings are saying that this man attempted to drag the girl into his home to rape her and concerned citizens ran to her aid and saved her," DeVries said. "According to interviews with all persons actually at the scene, this did not happen.
"In the future, please remember that social media postings can take on a life of their own but frequently have little factual content."
(2) comments
lacking where?
Read the KVOE news on this. The reporting here is lacking.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.