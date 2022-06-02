Elda M. Stephenson, Eskridge,
died Saturday, May
28, 2022, at Stormont Vail
Hospital in Topeka. She was
82.
She worked in nursing
homes, was a waitress and
was the office manager of C
& E Motors in Eskridge.
Memorial graveside services
will be at 10:00 A.M.
Saturday, June 4, 2022, at
the Eskridge Cemetery.
Piper Funeral Home in St
Marys
