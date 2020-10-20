Like in many school districts across Kansas, the final student headcount for USD 253 may look a bit smaller than usual this semester.
During Wednesday’s Emporia Public Schools Board of Education meeting, Superintendent of Business Rob Scheib gave a look at projected enrollment figures for the current fall semester, saying the district expected its official superintendent organization report, or SO66, to account for approximately 4,462 students.
According to the Kansas State Department of Education, an SO66 is the official data used to determine the enrollment — which can be adjusted from exact numbers — and various weightings used for computing a district’s general fund and supplemental general fund budgets.
“Our enrollment is no longer based exactly on our current year, Sept 20 [headcount],” Scheib said. “The [state] legislature … changed the law. You either use the prior year, the second prior year or a three-year average to determine your enrollment.”
The current semester’s unofficial headcount would currently fall just under 200 students below the district’s three-year average, which was about 4,657 according to data provided by the KSDE.
In comparison with the district’s budgeted student numbers for the semester, Scheib’s most recently projected figures indicated the largest drops in kindergarten, fourth grade, fifth grade and seventh grade student populations, with differences of 33, 34, 65, and 47 students, respectively. Figures for enrollment in first, third, 10th and 12th grades showed slight increases from budgeted amounts.
“I think it varies,” said USD 253 Superintendent Kevin Case in reference to various enrollment trends around the state. “For example, I talked to Maize recently (USD 266) and their numbers for things like free and reduced lunches are up for whatever reason, substantially. I talked to Pittsburg (USD 250) today, and [Superintendent Rich Proffitt] was telling me they’re up by 150 kids … other districts on our call said they’re down anywhere from 3% to 5% and some up to 10%. Larger districts are getting hit harder by enrollment declines than smaller districts.”
If projected drops in student population are verified moving forward, USD 253 could come in as much as $1.1 million below budget for the semester. Final reports are expected to be finalized near the end of the month.
“The purpose here tonight is to show what we anticipate the audit to work out to be in two weeks,” Scheib said Wednesday evening. “Superintendent Case and I are working on a larger response to the budget shortfalls and some of the other issues we’ve talked about.”
Numbers from the district’s projected SO66 report can be accessed online at go.boarddocs.com/ks/usd253/Board.nsf/files/BUDNRU61302F/$file/SO66%20Report.pdf.
Nice! A decline in enrollment but USD253 hired an extra administrator. Way to keep it top heavy! Also, what happened to that 3 million dollars lost over the past 3 years?! That money could be added to the fringe to help teachers/staff whose insurance rates that just doubled.
