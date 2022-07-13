Although he’s not new to the building, there is officially a new man in charge as Jeff Williams made a motion to approve Stephen Jowers as Superintendent. He was hired during Monday's annual reorganizational meeting of USD 386.
Jowers is not new to the role — he was superintendent-in-waiting while he obtained certification that was needed to officially serve in that capacity. He has worked closely under interim-superintendent Michael Argabright over the last year. Now that he is certified, he will be acting on his own for the 2022-23 school year.
Approval of the following appointments were made: Clerk-Kristy Johnson; Treasurer-Carla Thurston; Deputy Clerk-Alana Engle, Lisa Kile; Deputy Treasurer-Kristan Dean; KPERS, BC/BS, Workman’s Comp, Unemployment Rep.-Kristy Johnson; Director of Federal Programs- Stephen Jowers; Hearing Officer for Lunch Application Appeals-Stephen Jowers; Truancy Officers-Tammy Baird & Stephen Jowers; Long Term Suspension Hearing Officers-Tammy Baird and Stephen Jowers; Greenbush Representative-Stephen Jowers; Articles of Agreement & Fiscal Responsibilities for the LEA and Flint Hills Education Cooperative; IDEA Part C to B Transition MOU, Flint Hills Cooperative Hearing Officers- Janet Davis Baker and Sue DeVoe; Asbestos Management Representative- Tammy Baird, Special Education Coop Representative-Stephen Jowers, Homeless School Coordinator-Tammy Baird; Freedom of Information Officer-Stephen Jowers, Activity Fund Representative for J.H. & H.S.-Tammy Baird; Activity Fund Representative for Elementary-Stephen Jowers.
Citizens State Bank was approved to serve as the official financial depositor and Jannette Luthi and Ty Gaines were selected to serve on the Negotiations Committee for the upcoming school year.
- Other appointments and authorizations were approved as:
- The school district’s Official Newspapers-The Madison News and The Eureka Herald
- Administrative Representative-Justin Redeker and Dale Wolgram
- Attorney of Record-KASB
- District Compliance Coordinator-Stephen Jowers
- Food Service Director/Authorized Food Service Rep.-Dacia Brandt
- Transportation Director-Mark Adams
- Resolution 23-1, Meeting Date, Time and Place
- Resolution 23-2, Declaring the School Calendar in Terms of Hours
- Resolution 23-3, Seeking Waiver for Requirements of Law Applying Generally
- Accepted Accounting Principles for USD 386 Financial Reports and Audits
- Resolution 23-4, Resolution of Early Payment of Bills
- Resolution 23-5, Establish Petty Cash Funds
- Resolution 23-6, Authorizing Destruction of Records
- Resolution 23-7, Establish Activity Funds
- Resolution 23-8, Establish Home Rule
- Acceptable Use Policy-KASB
In other business, textbook rental fees were set as the following: K-6 $30, 7-8th Grade $35 and 9-12th Grade $4. Motion carried 5-1 with Jeff Williams noting no.
Mileage reimbursement was set at $.585 a mile which is the current federal reimbursement rate. Meal reimbursement was set at $12 for breakfast and $17 for lunch.
Building rental fees will stay the same at $25 for the building, $50 if the kitchen is used and $100 if the floor covering is needed for the gym floor with additional charges possible if need for custodial coverage.
Athletic prices were set and Board Member Jennifer Watts felt they needed to be consistent in charging the same fees for both Junior High and High School events and moved to have new prices be $4.00 for adults and $1.00 for students and to continue to offer the $100 family pass for all home games excluding post season games. Motion carried 6-0. This would make the only change a $1 increase for adults attending Junior High events and is still equal or less than the Lyon County League cost of admission.
Substitute teachers will see an increase in their pay to $115/day (increase of $15/day), and after subbing for ten days the pay rate increases to $125/day and after twenty days it will be $135/day. Motion carried 6-0.
Breakfast prices will increase by $.10 while lunch prices will remain the same while remaining compliant with USDA lunch program guidelines and thus receive federal funding.
Superintendent Jowers reviewed KASB Policy updates as a first reading and discussed ESSER funds, summer maintenance and district needs assessment. He also provided administrative reports for both buildings.
Jeff Williams made a motion to accept the 2022-23 Teacher Negotiation proposal that included
$2500 added to the base of the negotiated salary schedule raising the base to $39,500 as well as providing movement to teachers who qualify and a $.75 hourly increase in pay to classified staff.
After a twenty-minute executive session, Jeff Williams made a motion to amend the prior motion from the June meeting to non-renew Samantha Watts and accepted her resignation as Social Studies teacher. Motion carried 6-1 with Jennifer Watts voting no.
Williams made a motion to approve Nathan Teichgraeber as High School Social Studies teacher and Assistant High School Football coach. Motion carried. Williams also moved to extend Tammy Baird’s twelve-month contract for 2022 through 2024 with the motion carrying.
Another motion by Williams to extend an administrative contract to Stephen Jowers on a twelve-month contract for 2022-2025 was passed with no objections.
The meeting adjourned at 8:09 PM.
