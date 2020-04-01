Christinia Currie, 63, went home to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on March 27, 2020.
Christinia had a great love for God, her family, and her friends. She will be missed by all who knew her.
Christinia was born October 13, 1956 in Pratt, Kansas to Edward and Mattie Morris. She later moved with her parents to Hutchinson, KS, where she graduated from Hutchinson High School and attended Hutch Juco. She then moved to Emporia where she resided over 40 years. She met and married Melvin Currie and they had two children together.
Christinia worked for USD #253 for 25 years. She began her career at Headstart as a social worker for over 15 years, then worked in Food Service and finished her career as a Para at William Allen White Elementary School where she was able to work hands on with children and made many friends. She loved God as a Deaconess and Head Usher at her church.
Christinia leaves behind her husband, Melvin and their two daughters, Dominique Bradley (Matthew) and Ciara Currie (Quinton); five brothers, Chester Morris (JoAnn), Alvin Morris (Kena), and David Morris all of Emporia, Theodore Morris (Conni) and Stanley Morris of Hutchinson, KS; and one sister, Loretta Miller (Phil) of Emporia; one grandson, Jaxon; and a host of nephews and nieces. Christinia was preceded in death by her father; mother; and sister, Mae Galbreath.
Cremation has taken place. A memorial service will be scheduled at a later date.
Condolences may be left online for the family at the funeral home website: www.robertsblue.com.
Roberts-Blue-Barnett Funeral Home, Emporia, KS is assisting with arrangements.
