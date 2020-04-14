Road work is slated to begin north of Americus on Wednesday morning.
Lyon County Road and Bridge announced Tuesday that APAC is expected to begin leveling and overlaying a three-mile stretch of Americus Road — Road F5 — between Roads 260 and 290. Road 260 is about two miles north of Americus.
Traffic will be slowed in the area, and a flagger is expected to be in place to help with any confusion.
"Please be aware and patient as they work to maintain the roads," read a statement given to The Gazette.
