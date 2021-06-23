The Emporia City Commission began a discussion regarding wages scale increases for city workers during its joint study/action session Wednesday morning.
Human resources director Jo Lynne Herron said that the last official compensation study was completed in 2007, and in that time the consumer price index had increased by 24%. There was only one wage increase for city staff during that period, a 2% cost of living adjustment in 2014.
“We are 22%, 23% behind changing our wages since the last time we did a compensation study,” Herron said. “We looked at increasing that to get to what we could be, should be comparatively. That was prohibitive, costly. There was no way we could do that.”
The proposed scale increases were a more moderate 12% change. If adopted, there would be no automatic increases for employees except for those whose wages fell below the bottom of the new wage bracket. That would be about 10% of city employees, Herron said.
Commissioner Jon Geitz asked whether there were any unfilled positions that could be eliminated so as to save money and Herron said that she could look into that, as she was uncertain.
Vice Mayor Becky Smith said that there would likely be employees who would be upset about the scale increases if they didn’t receive any immediate increase themselves.
“Say one of our employees makes $16 an hour. We raise the pay scale and it’s now that that position starts at $16 an hour,” she said. “That’s going to tick off our people who have been here 10 years only making $16. So what’s the plan for them?”
Herron said that that conversation needed to be had, but could only been had once the new wage scales had been approved.
According to Herron, the city has a turnover rate of 15-18% each year, which was very high.
“We’re losing 65 employees a year,” she said. “Many of them are moving out of the area. A lot of people go to higher paying jobs.”
Emporia Fire Chief Jack Taylor said that low, non-competitive salaries were contributing to the shortage in his department.
“Salary’s a big issue,” he said. “Everybody … at least statewide if not more, everybody is having a difficult time retaining fire and EMS personnel. But salary is the initial selling point.”
Another contributor is the fact that most firefighters in Emporia are also required to work as EMS personnel and vice versa, whereas many other communities have separate departments for each.
Taylor said that in Coffee County a paramedic would make $49,000 to start and in Franklin County they would make $50,000. However, Emporia’s starting rate is $42,000, and that is for fire and EMS combined.
“I think all of our employees could use a raise,” said Mayor Rob Gilligan. “We raise money three ways: sales taxes, fees or property taxes. Property tax, one mill generates $180,000 to the city. So just as a quick example, if we were to adjust our pays at the same rate that the scale recommendation from staff is at -- 12% -- it would be a $2 million increase to our compensation cost or roughly a 10 mill increase in our mill levy.
“So to me, those are the things we need to be thinking about from a political and leadership position: the value of our employees and the need for filling positions and funding those properly, and then the responsibility and the libabily we have to our taxpayers to fund those positions.”
In other business, the commission discussed terminating its incentive compliance agreement with REG, which was entered by both parties in 2007 when REG was planning to build a biodiesel facility.
However, now that REG is no longer planning to construct a biodiesel facility in Emporia, a termination of the agreement would allow the deal to end prior to its December 31, 2023, expiration date.
If adopted, the land would be transferred to Emporia Enterprises.
The commission also:
- Approved an ordinance authorizing a beer garden for the PDGA Junior World Championships block party from 6-10 p.m. on July 9.
- Authorized an ordinance authorizing a beer garden for Emporia Main Street’s 30th anniversary celebration from 5-11:30 p.m. on July 30.
- Authorized an ordinance authorizing a beer garden for the Garmin Lunar Ride from 6 p.m.-midnight on July 24.
- Received capital improvement proposals from the parks, golf, zoo, engineering, street, airport, shop, public works, water, sewer and solid waste departments.
There will be no city commission meeting next Wednesday because it is the fifth Wednesday of the month.
To terminate, isn't REG required to remove all structures, foundations, etc., and return the land to it's original condition?
