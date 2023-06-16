Last month we published in this newspaper an article that questioned the future of Emporia State University’s student newspaper, The Bulletin. There is now reason to believe that The Bulletin’s future is positive.
Last week we interviewed Amy Sage Webb-Baza, Interim Dean of the School of Humanities and Social Sciences at ESU to learn more about the student newspaper’s future. Webb-Baza is a Professor of English, and her responsibilities now include the academic areas of Communication, English, Modern Languages, Journalism, Social Sciences, and Sociology and Crime and Delinquency Studies. She came to ESU in 1996 and has taught creative writing and all genres of American literature and criticism.
In April she was appointed to her current position as interim dean and is working with a faculty that includes six former department chairs. Two of these, Heidi Hamilton and Rachel Spaulding, are serving as assistant deans for the year. As a team they are building an infrastructure and leadership structure for the new School of Humanities and Social Sciences. In addition, she is scheduled to teach five classes in the fall. Although facing numerous challenges creating a new school, she said, “I think we’ll be successful.”
The outlook for The Bulletin is similarly positive. The Bulletin is funded by student fee money. “The university does not hold the purse strings at all,” Webb-Baza said. Furthermore, student staff have the independence to work with the Student Media Board, a campuswide committee charged with setting general policy for student media, including The Bulletin and the campus yearbook, The Sunflower.
Membership on the Student Media Board includes four students (two may be members of Associated Student Government) and three faculty members. The Student Media Board assists with the hiring of newspaper staff.
The transition to Bulletin staffing for the 2023-24 school year began late in spring semester when Lynn Hobson (now retired), Dean of Students, assembled Bulletin staff--including those graduating and leaving--along with the Associated Student Government (ASG) president and vice-president (both those leaving office and those coming into office) and Webb-Baza to discuss their needs and concerns.
The next day Webb-Baza met with Allison Funk, The Bulletin Broadcast Editor, and the leadership of ASG to create a task force to brainstorm a transition plan for the next academic year. This group currently is inventorying their facilities and resources, and Webb-Baza is working with the President’s Office to impanel the Student Media Board in preparation for the coming school year.
The task force’s planning includes implementation of “Bulletin Boot Camp” to enable The Bulletin staff to produce the first issue of the newspaper this fall semester. “It’s especially critical this year. Few student staff members are returning,” Webb-Baza said. “Talented people have graduated.”
She emphasized to Provost Brent Thomas this critical need, and he agreed to fund the adviser position. The School of Humanities and Social Sciences will hire and pay The Bulletin advisor.
That person is Ryann Brooks, who is News Editor of the Emporia Gazette. (Full disclosure, we work with Brooks for our own submissions.)“I know her, and I know her work, her history, her understanding of what we’re doing,” Webb-Baza explained. “Ryann is a graduate of ESU. She is very talented, well connected, and principled; she’s going to be very student centered.”
Webb-Baza revealed that Brooks will be “helping to create an onboarding for student journalists this summer.” Fall semester Brooks will teach News Reporting and News Editing. In the spring semester, she will teach two more Journalism classes for completing students.
“It will be exciting to teach students the various aspects of journalism and publications," Webb-Baza goes on to say. “The Center for Student Involvement has done a great job teaching people how to lead groups. They’ve created learning modules; even someone who didn’t want to be president of ASG could learn from that and put it on their resume. We could do something like that if there is no journalism instruction in the way we’ve known it.”
Some form of “micro-credentialing” might be introduced. For example, the Honors College at ESU has created learning modules that are recognized as “badges” that appear on students’ transcripts. “There might be a gathering on a weekend to work on conflict resolution,” Webb-Baza said. “Then you get that badge.” Such an item on a transcript is a “micro-credential.”
Students interested in various aspects of communications work might be offered micro-credentials on reporting or some aspect of journalism that would also support publication of The Bulletin, reporting, or other aspects of journalism. Support for The Bulletin is needed. Some type of micro-credential could come out of it—attend three seminars to earn a badge.
“We are brainstorming about every possible way that we could provide opportunities and ongoing support for the students. It may not look like what we’ve always known—a set curriculum—but what other options do we have? We’re going to look at everything.”
Webb-Baza concluded, “I would like the public to know that The Bulletin has a long and illustrious history at ESU, and we look forward to its thriving future. We trust the students. We support the students. We’re looking into the ways we can continue that history.”
Bob Grover is Professor Emeritus, Emporia State University, and Jim Calvert is a retired high school English teacher.
