Savanna Chestnut's journey on NBC's "The Voice" ended Monday evening.
The Americus native faced Pete Mroz in the battle round singing John Hiatt's class "Have a Little Faith in Me."
Country singer and coach Blake Shelton told Chestnut that he felt like she was holding back before picking Mroz as the winner.
Chestnut was selected for Team Blake during the March 15 episode of "The Voice" for her rendition of "Hold Me Now" by The Thompson Twins. In an earlier interview with The Emporia Gazette, Chestnut said she was just hoping more people would discover her music.
We've reached out to Chestnut and will update with more on her time on the show when we can.
