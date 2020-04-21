Glik’s Emporia announced its official closure in a post to social media Monday afternoon.
Opened in August of 2017 inside the Flinthills Mall, the store was part of a national chain of more than 60 locations specializing in “brands and styles specifically chosen for your community ... from flattering denim styles, on-trend tops, the latest shoes and charming accessories.” The Gazette has reached out to mall management for comment and will update this story as more information is provided. Currently, there is no word on the future of the space.
“Unfortunately we are forced to say goodbye so much sooner than we ever expected,” posted Glik’s management to Facebook. “We will not be able to reopen our doors at our Emporia Glik's location after all of this is over as we had hoped … We wanted to thank you all for your support and for your business thus far and we wanted to make sure you could still enjoy a closing sale even though we couldn't experience that in person.
“Thank you for inviting us into this community and it is with a heavy heart that we have to leave. We hope to see your faces visit our website our check up on our other local social media pages. If you're worried that you'll miss out on the constant fashion inspiration you were seeing on social, please make sure to follow us at @gliksofficial on Facebook and Instagram to keep that rolling since we won't be posting anymore on this page after this. Hope that you're all staying safe and well. If you have any further questions, comments or concerns about this please feel free to reach out to us in the comments or via email at customerservice@gliks.com.”
More information on this week’s closing sale can be found on the local store’s Facebook page, @GliksEmporiaKS, and is expected to run through Monday, April 27th.
