Multiple people were transported to Newman Regional Health and one person was reportedly arrested after a two vehicle accident in east Emporia Tuesday afternoon.
Just before 3:20 p.m. dispatch indicated an injury accident at the intersection of East Street and E. Ninth Avenue.
A Gazette reporter on scene said two vehicles looked to be involved — a passenger car and an SUV. At least four ambulances were dispatched to the scene.
The driver of one of the vehicles was arrested on scene.
We will update with more information as it is available.
(3) comments
9th ave. was designed for a thru emergency street. Now just because there is one wreck on the street ya all want to put stop signs on every corner. Slow the hell down and look twice before you enter the intersection. If your house is on fire and there is not an emergency route east or west then you will be pissed about that too.
No surprise. That is a horrible intersection. Going south, you can’t see anything to the east until you’re in the intersection.
It should be a 4 way stop!
9th Avenue is a racetrack. More stops needed all along the entire route.
