USD 253 Superintendent Kevin Case is urging district families to support mitigation strategies amid an "alarming increase" in COVID-19 cases.
Below is an email sent to parents, Wednesday evening, in its entirety:
"Dear Emporia Public School Families,
As a community, we are experiencing an alarming increase in the number of COVID-19 cases. This is greatly affecting our district in the number of students and staff who are ill or who are required to quarantine. As much as we want to be able to increase the number of students on-site and continue with our school programs, our current community and school metrics present many challenges. In an effort to keep our schools open, we need your help. I ask that you please follow the same mitigation strategies in the community as we are in our schools. That includes wearing a mask in public, social distancing, avoiding large and small gatherings, washing your hands frequently, and staying home when you don’t feel well. I know we are all experiencing “COVID Fatigue”, and want to return back to normal. Unfortunately, that is not our current reality. Please persevere through these challenging times!
Additionally, families need to be prepared with a plan in case we would need to step back if all or part of our school population would need to pivot and transition to remote learning. As a district, we are making every effort to keep our students and staff safe, please help by supporting us in practicing disease prevention techniques. If everyone will participate we will be able to eventually move forward with our secondary learning step plans and keep our students engaged in all school activities. It is essential that we all work together to help slow the spread. Thank you and stay safe!
Kevin Case, Superintendent
Emporia Public Schools"
